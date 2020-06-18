THE 69 EYES Debut "Change" Music Video

The 69 Eyes have released an official music video for "Change", a track from their latest album, West End. Watch below:

The 69 Eyes released their new album, West End, last fall and started their 30th anniversary world tour. Now they are celebrating their three decades by streaming a live show from Helsinki, Finland on Friday, June 26 at 20:00 (EET). The Helsinki Vampires will rock around the world for their fans live on their screens and the ticket link will be operational for four days following the gig. More expensive ticket allows also for a virtual meet & greet with the band.



Jyrki 69: "We’re excited to play our 30th anniversary show at Helsinki’s House Of Culture (Kulttuuritalo). It’s a legendary venue where I saw The Ramones back in the day. All the classic rock bands have played there over the years from Jimi Hendrix to Led Zeppelin to Metallica! Now we can invite all our fans all over the world to celebrate with us there."



Tickets are available here. The 69 Eyes merch store (worldwide) can be found at this location.



Show times:

Los Angeles - 10 AM

Mexico City - 12 PM

New York - 1 PM

Sao Paolo - 2 PM

London - 6 PM

Berlin - 7 PM

Helsinki - 8 PM

Moscow - 8 PM

Sydney - 1 AM (+ 1 day)