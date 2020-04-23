THE 69 EYES Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of the The 69 Eyes. Check it out below:

German industrial pioneers, Die Krupps, meet up with Jyrki 69, vocalist of The 69 Eyes, for a rendition of The Neon Judgement's 80's classic, “Chinese Black”.

Feverish and pensive, this video perfectly captures this new recording. With paranoia surrounding the uncertainty of the current pandemic, Die Krupps and Jyrki have delivered the perfect soundtrack.

The duo also teamed up with renowned video director Vicente Cordero (Not My God, Skold, 3Teeth) to deliver a PSA to all of the quarantined guys and ghouls around the world.

“Chinese Black” is available on all digital platforms everywhere. The track will also appear on the forthcoming Die Krupps album for Cleopatra Records.