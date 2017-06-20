THE 69 EYES Frontman JYRKI 69 Releases “Bloodlust” Music Video Featuring Cameos From MOTÖRHEAD’s LEMMY, DIZZY REED, TRACII GUNS

Jyrki 69, lead vocalist for Helsinki’s darkest and deadliest goth metal band, The 69 Eyes, has premiered a video for hisfor his macabre new song “Bloodlust”, available for streaming below.

The clip includes film footage from the upcoming movie Sunset Society, which will be released in spring 2018 and stars the late rock-god and Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister making his last appearance post-mortem. The video also features cameos by Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses), Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns) and adult film legend Ron Jeremy, who also star in the forthcoming movie.

Sunset Society is a film based on the iconic Sunset Strip about a pack of vampire rockers lead by Kilmister’s character. Jyrki 69’s portion of the music video for “Bloodlust” was filmed in Los Angeles at the historic Millennium Biltmore Hotel. The music video was directed by Vicente and Fernando Cordero of Industralism Films.

Speaking about the video with RollingStone.com, Jyrki 69 says, ““Bloodlust” is The Lost Boys movie taken into modern day to the Sunset Strip. Aren’t we all so glad to see that Lemmy’s doing all right? He lives forever!”

Adding on the personal impact of Kilmister, Jyrki 69 says, “Motörhead is naturally always been more than just inspiration musically, it's a whole lifestyle which Lemmy symbolises. Life suddenly has become harder without a new Motörhead album or tour behind the corner. I met the man many times over the course of decades all over the world. Never bothered him at the Rainbow Bar & Grill! I’m proud to have the General still on board! I actually showed the video to Ron Jeremy (who's in it too) at the Rainbow Bar & Grill last weekend, he loved it!”

“Bloodlust” is featured on his debut solo album, Helsinki Vampire, which will be released on June 23rd via Cleopatra Records. Fans can pre-order the album via the following links:

Helsinki Vampire builds on the distinctive “goth n’ roll” sound that The 69 Eyes honed over the course of a dozen albums (millions of units sold collectively worldwide) while adding a more richly textured, darkly romantic atmosphere. Jyrki’s vocals, which have always been crucial to the band’s success, are as exceptional as ever on the new solo venture, a captivating baritone croon that evokes both Jim Morrison and Glenn Danzig.

Since the entire album has been produced, mixed, and mastered by longtime The 69 Eyes producer Johnny Lee Michaels, fans will find this album to be closer to the band’s classic sound. This is pure “goth ‘n’ roll” from Helsinki as we all know it.

Tracklisting:

“Ad Infinitum”

“Versailles”

“Spanish Steps”

“Bloodlust”

“Last Halloween”

“Happy Birthday”

“Call Of The Night”

“Perfection”

“Close Your Eyes”

“In Your Dreams”

“Sayonara” (CD only)

“Last Halloween” video: