THE 69 EYES Frontman JYRKI 69 Releases “Last Halloween” Music Video

Jyrki 69, lead vocalist for Helsinki’s darkest and deadliest goth metal band, The 69 Eyes, has premiered a video for his first ever solo song, “Last Halloween”, available for streaming below. The video for “Last Halloween” features clips from the upcoming rock n’ roll slasher/horror film Halloween Pussytrap! Kill! Kill! that has been described as Saw meets Green Room. The film stars 21 Jump Street’s Richard Grieco and the voice of Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine.

The track is featured on his debut solo album, Helsinki Vampire, which will be released on June 23rd via Cleopatra Records. Fans can pre-order the album via the following links:

Helsinki Vampire builds on the distinctive “goth n’ roll” sound that The 69 Eyes honed over the course of a dozen albums (millions of units sold collectively worldwide) while adding a more richly textured, darkly romantic atmosphere. Jyrki’s vocals, which have always been crucial to the band’s success, are as exceptional as ever on the new solo venture, a captivating baritone croon that evokes both Jim Morrison and Glenn Danzig.

Since the entire album has been produced, mixed, and mastered by longtime The 69 Eyes producer Johnny Lee Michaels, fans will find this album to be closer to the band’s classic sound. This is pure “goth ‘n’ roll” from Helsinki as we all know it.

Tracklisting:

“Ad Infinitum”

“Versailles”

“Spanish Steps”

“Bloodlust”

“Last Halloween”

“Happy Birthday”

“Call Of The Night”

“Perfection”

“Close Your Eyes”

“In Your Dreams”

“Sayonara” (CD only)

“Last Halloween” video:

(Photo - MichellexStar)