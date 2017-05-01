THE 69 EYES Frontman JYRKI 69 To Release Debut Solo Album In June; Details Revealed

Jyrki 69, lead vocalist for Helsinki’s darkest and deadliest goth metal band, The 69 Eyes, will be releasing his first ever solo album via Cleopatra Records on June 23rd.

The album, titled Helsinki Vampire, builds on the distinctive “goth n’ roll” sound that The 69 Eyes honed over the course of a dozen albums (millions of units sold collectively worldwide) while adding a more richly textured, darkly romantic atmosphere. Jyrki’s vocals, which have always been crucial to the band’s success, are as exceptional as ever on the new solo venture, a captivating baritone croon that evokes both Jim Morrison and Glenn Danzig.

Since the entire album has been produced, mixed, and mastered by longtime The 69 Eyes producer Johnny Lee Michaels, fans will find this album to be closer to the band’s classic sound. This is pure “goth ‘n’ roll” from Helsinki as we all know it. Several of the tracks from Helsinki Vampire have already been picked up for use in upcoming movies including the horror film Sunset Society (starring Lemmy from Motörhead), and Halloween Hell House (starring 21 Jump Street’s Richard Grieco and the voice of Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine).

Helsinki Vampire will be released on both CD and vinyl.

Tracklisting:

“Ad Infinitum”

“Versailles”

“Spanish Steps”

“Bloodlust” (from Sunset Society)

“Last Halloween” (from Halloween Hell House)

“Happy Birthday”

“Call Of The Night”

“Perfection”

“Close Your Eyes” (from Close Your Eyes)

“In Your Dreams”

“Sayonara” (CD only)