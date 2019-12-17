THE 69 EYES Launch New Video Trailer For Upcoming US Tour With WEDNESDAY 13

The 69 Eyes will head out on their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 US tour on January 24. The 24-date trek, which will feature the Duke of Spook and his devilish ghouls known collectively as Wednesday 13 as direct support, will make stops in Chicago, West Hollywood and Richmond before concluding at Reverb in Reading, PA on February 22. Joining them on the tour are Sumo Cyco and The Crowned.

Jyrki 69 comments, "In the spring 2019 our US tour was enormous success, thanks to our loyal American vampire fan base who had been waiting for our return for a decade. Now we’re so happy to return with a brand new album West End and truly show that 'Hell Has No Mercy' with our gothfather brother Wednesday 13!"

Dates:

January

24 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

25 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

26 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY

28 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

29 - Reggie’s Rock Club - Chicago, IL

30 - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

31 - The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

February

1 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

3 - El Corazon - Seattle. WA

4 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

6 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

7 - The Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

8 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

9 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

11 - GMBG - Dallas, TX

12 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

14 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

15 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

16 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

17 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

19 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

20 - Craft House - Pittsburgh, PA

21 - The Odeon - Cleveland, OH

22 - Reverb - Reading, PA

(Photo - Anne C. Swallow)