THE 69 EYES Launch Official Lyric Video For New Song "Black Orchid"

Finland's dark rockers, The 69 Eyes, have released a lyric video for "Black Orchid", featured on their 12th studio album, West End, out on September 13 via Nuclear Blast. Watch the clip below.

Get your copy of the digipak (including the album + Blu-Ray with a special band documentary directed by Ville Lipiäinen) or digital download, here (vinyl pre-order will be available soon).

West End tracklisting:

"Two Horns Up" (Feat. Dani Filth)

"27 & Done"

"Black Orchid"

"Change"

"Burn Witch Burn"

"Cheyenna"

"The Last House On The Left" (Feat. Wednesday 13, Calico Cooper & Dani Filth)

"Death & Desire"

"Outsiders"

"Be Here Now"

"Hell Has No Mercy"

"Black Orchid" lyric video:

"Cheyenna" video:

"27 & Done" video:

Trailers:

In November, The 69 Eyes will hit the road to play a European tour and have announced the German gothic rock institution Lacrimas Profundere as support for their West End Tour 2019. You will find all tour dates here.

(Photo - Pasi Klemetti)