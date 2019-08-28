THE 69 EYES – Massacre Records To Release Limited Edition Vinyl Of New Album West End

Finland's dark rockers, The 69 Eyes, will release their 12th studio album, West End, on September 13th via Nuclear Blast. Packed with 11 up-tempo rock anthems full of heaviness, black memento mori moments and dark humour, the new full-length features several top notch guest vocalists including Cradle Of Filth's Dani Filth, Wednesday 13 and Beastö Blancö's Calico Cooper. Massacre Records will be releasing a limited edition Gatefold Vinyl LP (black or white vinyl) on September 20th. There is also a special edition on purple vinyl available directly and exclusively at the band's web shop.

Get your copy of the digipak (including the album + Blu-Ray with a special band documentary directed by Ville Lipiäinen) or digital download, here. Special bundles with vinyl / CD-digipack / t-shirt / hoodie, are available for Europe and North America.

West End tracklisting:

"Two Horns Up" (Feat. Dani Filth)

"27 & Done"

"Black Orchid"

"Change"

"Burn Witch Burn"

"Cheyenna"

"The Last House On The Left" (Feat. Wednesday 13, Calico Cooper & Dani Filth)

"Death & Desire"

"Outsiders"

"Be Here Now"

"Hell Has No Mercy"

"Black Orchid" lyric video:

"Cheyenna" video:

"27 & Done" video:

In November, The 69 Eyes will hit the road to play a European tour and have announced the German gothic rock institution Lacrimas Profundere as support for their West End Tour 2019. You will find all tour dates here.

(Photo - Pasi Klemetti)