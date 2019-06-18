THE 69 EYES Release First Video Trailer For Upcoming West End Album; Finnish Tour Announced

The 69 Eyes will release their new studio album, West End, on September 13 via Nuclear Blast. Right in time for their 30th band anniversary, West End will see the light of day, so prepare for 11 up-tempo rock anthems full of heaviness, black memento mori moments and dark humor featuring several top notch guest vocalists including Cradle Of Filth's Dani Filth, Wednesday 13 and Beastö Blancö's Calico Cooper.

Today, the band have revealed the first trailer for their upcoming album, in which they discuss the ”funeral balloons” sculpture on the cover of the album. The artwork was created by the famous Finnish sculptor Jiri Geller, a friend of the band since the very early days.

"It was like black magick to have Jiri back in our Helsinki Vampire circles again! I literally haven’t seen him for twenty years but he was the same freak as back then - and as we all are,” singer Jyrki 69 praises the long-lost lost boy.

Watch the trailer below:

In addition to their previously announced European tour dates, the Helsinki Vampires are ready for more extensive touring through their home country and will soon embark on a tour through Finland before hitting the rest of Europe and Russia.

September

14 - Radio Rock Cruise, Helsinki - Tallinn - Helsinki

20 - Viking Grace, Turku - Stockholm - Turku

25 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi

28 - Ähtäri, Finland - Club B 52

October

4 - Hämeenlinna, Finland - Aulanko Areena

5 - Mikkeli, Finland - Wilhelm Public House

10 - Kuopio, Finland - Henry’s Pub

11 - Joensuu, Finland - Ravintola Kerubi

12 - Kotka, Finland - Ravintola Leikari

25 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko

26 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Rytmikorjaamo

November

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

Find the band's full tour itinerary here.

The pre-order for the physical and digital editions of the new album will start soon. A video for the first single, "27 & Done", can be seen below.

(Photo - Pasi Klemetti)