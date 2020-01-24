THE 69 EYES Release Lyric Video For "Hell Has No Mercy"; US Tour Kicks Off Tonight

Tonight, The 69 Eyes will kick off their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 US tour at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, NY with the Duke of Spook and his devilish ghouls known collectively as Wednesday 13, Sumo Cyco and The Crowned.

In celebration, the band release the lyric video for their sixth single, "Hell Has No Mercy", from new album, West End. The video directed by Vincente Cordero, stars award winning and internationally published model, performer, fire artist and latex superstar, Dani Divine.

Jyrki 69 comments, "I couldn't think of any hotter options to have in our videos than Dani Divine! It's so great to return to the American road again, we are very lucky vampires,"

Tour tickets are available here.

Dates:

January

24 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

25 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

26 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY

28 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

29 - Reggie’s Rock Club - Chicago, IL

30 - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

31 - The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

February

1 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

3 - El Corazon - Seattle. WA

4 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

6 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

7 - The Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

8 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

9 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

11 - GMBG - Dallas, TX

12 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

14 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

15 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

16 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

17 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

19 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

20 - Craft House - Pittsburgh, PA

21 - The Odeon - Cleveland, OH

22 - Reverb - Reading, PA