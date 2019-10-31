THE 69 EYES Release Video For "The Last House On The Left" Feat. WEDNESDAY 13, CALICO COOPER, DANI FILTH

The 69 Eyes recently unleashed their 30-year anniversary album, West End. With plenty of tour dates in Europe and the US on the horizon, the band is getting ready for Halloween and so should you. To celebrate Halloween and beginning of their tour, the band have released a new video for the song "The Last House On The Left" (feat. Wednesday 13, Calico Cooper & Dani Filth), directed by Vicente Cordero.

"HAPPY HALLOWEEN FROM THE 69 EYES! Here's our treat for you: the ultimate new horror-punk anthem 'The Last House On The Left' with the ultimate monster mash team-up: Wednesday 13, Calico Cooper & Dani Filth with The 69 Eyes! Wes Craven forever & Halloween 24-7-365, punks!," commented Jyrki 69.

Get your copy of the digipak (including the album + Blu-Ray with a special band documentary directed by Ville Lipiäinen) or digital download, here. Special bundles with vinyl / CD-digipack / t-shirt / hoodie, are available for Europe and North America.

West End tracklisting:

"Two Horns Up" (Feat. Dani Filth)

"27 & Done"

"Black Orchid"

"Change"

"Burn Witch Burn"

"Cheyenna"

"The Last House On The Left" (Feat. Wednesday 13, Calico Cooper & Dani Filth)

"Death & Desire"

"Outsiders"

"Be Here Now"

"Hell Has No Mercy"

"Burn Witch Burn" lyric video:

"Two Horns Up" (Feat. Dani Filth) video:

"Black Orchid" lyric video:

"Cheyenna" video:

"27 & Done" video:

In November, The 69 Eyes will hit the road to play a European tour and have announced the German gothic rock institution Lacrimas Profundere as support for their West End Tour 2019. You will find all tour dates here.

The 69 Eyes's Hell Has No Mercy 2020 US Tour kicks off on January 15 at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, the 24-date trek will make stops in Chicago, West Hollywood and Richmond before concluding at Reverb in Reading, PA on February 22. Direct support will be none other than label-mates The Duke of Spook and his devilish ghouls known collectively as Wednesday 13. Joining them on the tour are The Nocturnal Affair and The Crowned.

Dates:

January

24 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

25 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

26 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY

28 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

29 - Reggie’s Rock Club - Chicago, IL

30 - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

31 - The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

February

1 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

3 - El Corazon - Seattle. WA

4 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

6 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

7 - The Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

8 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

9 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

11 - GMBG - Dallas, TX

12 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

14 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

15 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

16 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

17 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

19 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

20 - Craft House - Pittsburgh, PA

21 - The Odeon - Cleveland, OH

22 - Reverb - Reading, PA

(Photo - Vilhelm Sjöström)