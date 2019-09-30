THE 69 EYES Singer JYRKI 69 Guests On The Vegan Black Metal Chef Show; Video

The 69 Eyes recently released their 30-year anniversary album, West End, and announced new US tour dates (see below). After hitting #1 of the Finnish album charts, the band now presents something amazingly different.

While recently visiting the US, singer Jyrki 69 met up with the legendary Vegan Black Metal Chefto prepare his favourite juice - check out the video below.

Jyrki 69 comments: ”I’ve been vegan for five years now and it has brought a lot of happiness in my life. Touring as a vegan is pretty good these days, actually makes it more interesting. I love to visit new vegan spots around the world. I’m a fan of Vegan Black Metal Chef, so it was an amazing honor to meet him and be on his show! He’s a legend! Veganism is very a rock’n’roll & rebel way of life!”

The band's Hell Has No Mercy 2020 US tour kicks off on January 15 at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, NY. The 24-date trek will make stops in Chicago, West Hollywood and Richmond before concluding at Reverb in Reading, PA on February 22. Direct support will be none other than label-mates The Duke of Spook and his devilish ghouls known collectively as Wednesday 13. Joining them on the tour are The Nocturnal Affair and The Crowned.

Tickets here.

Dates:

January

24 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

25 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

26 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY

28 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

29 - Reggie’s Rock Club - Chicago, IL

30 - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

31 - The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

February

1 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

3 - El Corazon - Seattle. WA

4 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

6 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

7 - The Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

8 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

9 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

11 - GMBG - Dallas, TX

12 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

14 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

15 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

16 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

17 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

19 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

20 - Craft House - Pittsburgh, PA

21 - The Odeon - Cleveland, OH

22 - Reverb - Reading, PA

West End album details below.

West End tracklisting:

"Two Horns Up" (Feat. Dani Filth)

"27 & Done"

"Black Orchid"

"Change"

"Burn Witch Burn"

"Cheyenna"

"The Last House On The Left" (Feat. Wednesday 13, Calico Cooper & Dani Filth)

"Death & Desire"

"Outsiders"

"Be Here Now"

"Hell Has No Mercy"

"Two Horns Up" (Feat. Dani Filth) video:

"Black Orchid" lyric video:

"Cheyenna" video:

"27 & Done" video: