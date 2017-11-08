THE 69 EYES To Release New Single / Video “Christmas In New York City”

November 8, 2017, 22 minutes ago

news hard rock the 69 eyes

Helsinki, Finland-based rockers The 69 Eyes have announced the release of a new single and video, “Christmas In New York City”, available for download and streaming on November 24th.

Says vocalist Jyrki 69: “This is about the last thing we haven’t done yet - a Christmas song! This is also our “thank you for a great year” for YOU, dear vamps! I think this as our tribute to the Ramones and New York which both have been our main influences. This might be the best 69 Eyes song actually as well - if you liked ”Lost Boys” or ”Never Say Die”...

“The cover and video are by Ville Juurikkala, the music is produced by Johnny Lee Michaels. Out soon... Can you dig it?”

