THE ABSENCE Release “A Gift For The Obsessed” Video

The Tampa-based melodic death metal band The Absence will release A Gift For The Obsessed, their first album in eight years, through M-Theory Audio on March 23rd. A music video for the album’s blistering title track can be viewed below. The song is also available for streaming and purchase on all digital platforms.





Says vocalist Jamie Stewart, "A Gift For The Obsessed embodies many of the dynamics that The Absence stand for as a whole: melody, brutality, speed, dexterity, cadence, etc. -- a truly comprehensive and cohesive listening experience indeed! The title of the album/song refers to that very moment when any artist or creator makes something to the integral point of satisfaction -- when your craft meets your obsession in furious culmination, and you are finally able to take a step back, if only for just a moment, completely fulfilled by the fruits of your artistic labor. It‘s one of the most maddening yet needed satisfactions in life -- exorcism through creation."





A Gift For The Obsessed is The Absence’s first full-length since 2010's acclaimed Enemy Unbound (Metal Blade Records), and is the first to feature their current lineup. Led by founding members Stewart and Jeramie Kling (drums) along with longtime bass player Mike Leon (Soulfly, Havok, Arsis), the group now features the high-flying guitar work of Joey Concepcion (Jasta, Armageddon) and Taylor Nordberg (Soilwork, Ribspreader), who made their debut on the band's self-released digital single, “Septic Testament," in 2016.



“Septic Testament” is one of ten tracks on the band's new album, the LP edition of which will feature red/black haze colored vinyl, a heavyweight 24-pt. jacket, a color lyric sheet and a download card. The record also includes a cover of Suicidal Tendencies’ “You Can’t Bring Me Down” that features guest vocals by Bjorn “Speed” Strid (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra). Preorders are available at this location.