THE ABSENCE Release Lyric Video For Unreleased Song "Walking Shadows"

Tampa, Florida-based melodic death metal group, The Absence, have premiered a lyric video for “Walking Shadows”, a previously unreleased track recorded during the sessions for their acclaimed 2018 comeback album, A Gift For The Obsessed. The clip can be seen below.

“Walking Shadows” - which can now be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and other digital platforms - made its live debut last night during a headlining performance at the Tampa area-venue The Verona, which served as a kickoff show for a national tour that will see the band join forces with Deicide, Origin and Jungle Rot starting on Saturday (May 11) in Austin, Texas.

During the tour, the band will offer a limited-edition three-song cassette featuring cover art by Mark Riddick (Fleshgod Apocalpyse, Arsis, The Black Dahlia Murder) that contains “Walking Shadows” - which features a guest appearance from longtime band friend and collaborator Santiago Dobles, guitarist of the prog-metal group Aghora - as well a cover of Bad Religion's “Do What You Want” and an exclusive live version of “Septic Testament”.

Says Stewart, “We are ridiculously excited to finally share our new single and music video for ‘Walking Shadows’ with the world! This was definitely a standout track from the ‘A Gift For The Obsessed’ sessions, and we knew that we should wait until the absolute perfect moment to release this beast of a song since we recorded an abundance of songs and then some. So, what better time to drop 'Walking Shadows' than on the eve of our megaton tour with the mighty Deicide, Origin, and Jungle Rot? This track is utterly devastating, and it will most certainly be a smash given the complete heaviness of this package.

“We wanted to shoot a full-fledged music video,” Stewart continues, “but due to time constraints and tour obligations with other projects, all band members were not available. So, instead of axing the idea completely, we decided to film a live-action lyric video solely featuring myself. Our drummer and all-around renaissance man, Jeramie Kling, shot all of the live footage for the video, and Adam Hutton of BurdenInSilence Designs did all of the editing and effects. Both did such a fantastic job, we were all completely stunned with the outcome!

“We will see all of you maniacs out on the road in May and June. Bring an extra face – you’ll definitely need it once we’re done playing!”