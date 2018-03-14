THE ABSENCE Release Music Video For “Misery Trophies”

The Florida-based melodic death metal quintet The Absence have unveiled a music video for a new song called “Misery Trophies.”

The single, which is also available for download and stream via digital platforms, comes from their highly anticipated new album, A Gift For The Obsessed, out March 23rd on M-Theory Audio



“Misery Trophies” marks The Absence's second music video release leading up to the launch of A Gift For The Obsessed.

“’Misery Trophies’ is about the toxic people that we all have in our lives,” explains singer Jamie Stewart. “The people who cannot wait to be the bearers of bad news - individuals so devoid of joy themselves, that they revel in the delivery of misery to others.”



The video was directed and shot by Deidra Kling and Jeramie Kling, and edited by Tommy Jones (Slayer, Testament) at VideoHammer.





A Gift For The Obsessed is The Absence’s first full-length since 2010's acclaimed Enemy Unbound (Metal Blade Records), and is the first to feature their current lineup. Led by founding members Stewart and Jeramie Kling (drums) along with longtime bass player Mike Leon (Soulfly, Havok, Arsis), the group now features the high-flying guitar work of Joey Concepcion (Jasta, Armageddon) and Taylor Nordberg (Soilwork, Ribspreader), who made their debut on the band's self-released digital single, “Septic Testament," in 2016.



“Septic Testament” is one of ten tracks on the band's new album, the LP edition of which will feature red/black haze colored vinyl, a heavyweight 24-pt. jacket, a color lyric sheet and a download card. The record also includes a cover of Suicidal Tendencies’ “You Can’t Bring Me Down” that features guest vocals by Bjorn “Speed” Strid (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra). Preorders are available at this location.