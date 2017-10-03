THE ABSENCE Sign With M-Theory Audio; New Album Due In 2018

Florida’s The Absence came onto the scene in 2005 with their crushing Metal Blade Records’ debut, From Your Grave. The album, and its two successive follow-ups, 2007’s Riders Of The Plague and 2010’s Enemy Unbound, showcased the perfect mixture of heart-wrenching melodies and skull-pounding aggression truly making them one of the premiere bands of the melodic death metal scene. The Absence further ensconced their reputation via several tours supporting some of the biggest names in metal. And then they seemingly disappeared.

Despite some setbacks in personnel and for some band members a desire to explore new terrain recording/performing with additional groups or working in related fields producing or handling live sound/tour managing for others, The Absence was merely put on hold waiting for the right time to return. Last year the regrouped outfit of singer Jamie Stewart, drummer Jeramie Kling and bassist Mike Leon, along with the addition of celebrated guitar duo Joey Concepcion (Jasta, Armageddon) and Taylor Nordberg (Soilwork, Ribspreader), teased fans with the face-melting “Septic Testament”. The reaction was phenomenal and motivated the band members to continue writing and recording the epic return and be absent from the scene no more.

Armed with a brand new full-length the group has signed a deal with new label M-Theory Audio, headed by former Century Media/Nuclear Blast President Marco Barbieri along with a team of friends and seasoned pros with labels like Victory, Prosthetic and Epitaph on their resumes, for an early 2018 release.

“We as a unit could not be happier to sign a deal with such an amazing group of hardworking people,” states drummer Jeramie Kling. “Marco and the crew over at M-Theory are the future of record labels!”

“I am thrilled to sign The Absence to M-Theory Audio and continue this next chapter,” declares Marco. “I’ve followed The Absence as a fan since the beginning and always thought they were one of the better new bands. I love their mix of rapid-fire hostility and ear-pleasing guitar work.”

Watch for more info regarding the new album including sound samples, preorder link and release date in future news updates.