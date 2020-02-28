THE ACACIA STRAIN - Listen To Their New 7 Inch Single Now

New England metallers The Acacia Strain, known for their battering ram grooves and poignant lyrics, have dropped "D," a new seven inch and digital release today, 28th February, through Rise Records. It includes two tracks: "Feed A Pigeon, Breed A Rat" and "Seeing God," the latter of which features Aaron Heard of Jesus Piece/Nothing.

"I've been meaning to get Aaron on a track for a while now, and his part in this song is perfect," says singer Vincent Bennett. "This song is the beginning of our slow descent into madness. We all see our own god eventually."

The Acacia Strain will be returning to the UK in April for a headline tour supported by Left Behind.

Dates:

April

16t - Joiners - Southampton, UK

17 - Asylum 2 - Birmingham, UK

18 - Fury Fest - Manchester, UK

19 - Fury Fest - London, UK

20 - Thekla - Bristol, UK