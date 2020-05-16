THE ACACIA STRAIN Release "A" 7" Featuring Two New Songs; Audio Streaming

New England metallers The Acacia Strain have dropped "A," a new seven inch and digital release featuring the tracks "Inverted Person" and "Chhinnamasta". Pre-order the 7" and stream here. Check out the tracks below.

"Chhinnamasta, goddess of contradictions. See us through this wave of uncertainly. Guide us into the future. Grant us the strength and knowledge we seek to grow, to change for the better; or allow us to proceed into the void."