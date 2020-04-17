THE ACACIA STRAIN Release "C" 7" Featuring Two New Songs; Audio Streaming

New England metallers, The Acacia Strain, have just dropped "C", a new seven inch and digital release via Rise Records. It's available here.

It features two tracks: "Crossgates" and "I Breathed In The Smoke Deeply It Tasted Like Death And I Smiled", the latter of which features Left Behind singer Zach Hatfield. Listen below.

"This is my personal favorite set of two, but don't let that sway your opinion," says vocalist Vincent Bennett. "Short and sweet meets long and depressing — the perfect combination. Zach from Left Behind was the obvious choice for 'I breathed....' He added so much to the song and I'm happy he was able to. We are living hell."