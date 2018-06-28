THE ACACIA STRAIN Release Splatter Vinyl Edition Of Continent Album

Just in time for its 10 Year Anniversary, The Acacia Strain's Continent gets the Splatter Series treatment.

Reissues from the Massachusetts deathcore wrecking crew are now available in two colors: Orange with Blue & Yellow Splatter and Blue with Orange & Yellow Splatter. Both colors are limited to 250 copies each and are pressed on one LP.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Skynet"

"Seaward"

"Doom"

"Forget-Me-Now"

"Cthulhu"

"Baby Buster"

Side B:

"Balboa Towers"

"JFC"

"Kräken"

"The Combine"

"Behemoth"

Live dates:

July

18 - Waterford, NY - Chrome

19 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

20 - Moncton, NB - Caveau

21 - Halifax, NS - The Marquee Ballroom

22 - Fredericton, NB - The Capital Complex

24 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti

25 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

28 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

30 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick Centre

31 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis Pub

August

2 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

3 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

5 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

7 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge

8 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

10 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge

11 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground

12 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

13 - Bloominton, IL - Castle Theatre