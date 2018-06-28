THE ACACIA STRAIN Release Splatter Vinyl Edition Of Continent Album
June 28, 2018, an hour ago
Just in time for its 10 Year Anniversary, The Acacia Strain's Continent gets the Splatter Series treatment.
Reissues from the Massachusetts deathcore wrecking crew are now available in two colors: Orange with Blue & Yellow Splatter and Blue with Orange & Yellow Splatter. Both colors are limited to 250 copies each and are pressed on one LP.
Order here.
Tracklisting:
Side A:
"Skynet"
"Seaward"
"Doom"
"Forget-Me-Now"
"Cthulhu"
"Baby Buster"
Side B:
"Balboa Towers"
"JFC"
"Kräken"
"The Combine"
"Behemoth"
Live dates:
July
18 - Waterford, NY - Chrome
19 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall
20 - Moncton, NB - Caveau
21 - Halifax, NS - The Marquee Ballroom
22 - Fredericton, NB - The Capital Complex
24 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti
25 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
28 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks
30 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick Centre
31 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis Pub
August
2 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
3 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub
5 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
7 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge
8 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
10 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge
11 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground
12 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall
13 - Bloominton, IL - Castle Theatre