THE ACACIA STRAIN Streaming New Song “Big Sleep”

The Acacia Strain will release their new album, Gravebloom, on June 30th via Rise Records. The band is streaming the song "Big Sleep”, which features a guest vocal appearance from Kublai Khan's Matt Honeycutt.

"I didn't even understand what the hell was going on when I first heard this song. Luckily, Matt did guest vocals and saved me the embarrassment," said singer Vincent Bennett.

Fans can pre-order Gravebloom in various packages at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Worthless”

“Plague Doctor”

“Bitter Pill”

“Big Sleep”

“Gravebloom”

“Abyssal Depths”

“Model Citizen”

“Calloused Mouth”

“Dark Harvest”

“Walled City”

“Cold Gloom”

“Bitter Pill”: