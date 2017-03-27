THE ACACIA STRAIN To Release Gravebloom Album In June; “Bitter Pill” Track Streaming

The Acacia Strain will release their new album, Gravebloom, on June 30th via Rise Records. The new single, “Bitter Pill”, is available for streaming below. Fans can pre-order Gravebloom in various packages at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Worthless”
“Plague Doctor”
“Bitter Pill”
“Big Sleep”
“Gravebloom”
“Abyssal Depths”
“Model Citizen”
“Calloused Mouth”
“Dark Harvest”
“Walled City”
“Cold Gloom”

“Bitter Pill”:

