THE AGE OF ELECTRIC - Canadian Tour Dates Confirmed

The original lineup of The Age Of Electric - comprised of vocalist / guitarist Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Static In Stereo), drummer Kurt Dahle, guitarist Ryan Dahle, and bassist John Kerns - has revealed the initial list of tour dates for their cross Canada trek. Confirmed shows are as listed:

March

24 – Vancouver, BC - Commodore

29 – Red Deer, AB - International Beer Hause and Stage

30 – Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

April

1 – Calgary, AB - Marquee

4 – Regina, SK - The Exchange

6 – Winnipeg, MB - Canad Inns

7 – Thunder Bay, ON - Crock’s

10 – St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse

12 – Waterloo, ON - Maxwell’s Music House

13 – Toronto, ON - Mod Club

14 – London, ON - London Music Hall

15 – Oshawa, ON - Oshawa Music Hall

"We’re very excited for this tour," says The Age Of Electric. "We will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Make A Pest A Pet and the release of our new EP. Check out an unreleased track from Make A Pest A Pet that is included in the vinyl reissue."

Pre-order the double LP reissue of The Age of Electric's Make A Pest A Pet at this location.

In other news, The Age Of Electric has issued a lyric video for the song "Keys", which will appear on their new four-song EP, scheduled for release on February 17th via We Are Busy Bodies.