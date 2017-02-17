THE AGE OF ELECTRIC Reveal Cover Art For The Pretty EP

"Our new EP, The Pretty EP is available today digitally on iTunes and equivalent sites in respective countries for purchase and is streaming on sites like Spotify, etc," says recently reunited Canadian rockers The Age Of Electric - fronted by Todd Kerns from Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. "We've come a long way since The Ugly EP, as a band and as people which is what prompted the title. Full circle if you will."

"We have also decided to make a CD version of the EP, which is available for pre-order now at this location and will ship the first week of March, if not sooner. It will also be available at all upcoming shows along with the LP reissue of Make A Pest A Pet. The upcoming tour is our only booked shows presently, and while we are working on trying to add more, we strongly encourage you to purchase tickets to any of the announced shows sooner than later. Thank you so much for your support and interest over the years!"

The cover art for The Pretty EP has just been unveiled:

Catch The Age Of Electric live in concert:

March

24 – Vancouver, BC - Commodore

31 – Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

April

1 – Calgary, AB - Marquee

4 – Regina, SK - The Exchange

5 - Saskatoon, SK - O'Brians Event Centre

6 – Winnipeg, MB - Canad Inns

7 – Thunder Bay, ON - Crock’s

10 – St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse

12 – Waterloo, ON - Maxwell’s Music House

13 – Toronto, ON - Mod Club

14 – London, ON - London Music Hall

15 – Oshawa, ON - Oshawa Music Hall

Below is a lyric video for the song "Keys", which appears on The Pretty EP - the first new release from The Age Of Electric in 20 years.