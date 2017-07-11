THE AGONIST - Cross-Canada Headline Tour Schedule Updated

Canadian metallers The Agonist are set to return to the road in their native land this August. The band is on tour in support of their latest release and Napalm Records debut Five that was released late last year. This is The Agonist's first ever full headlining Canadian tour and the band cannot wait to devastate the nation with their spectacularly brutal live show.

The original tour schedule has been updated with shows in Kingston, Thunder Bay and Winnipeg. It is now as follows:

August

4 – Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques

5 – Toronto, ON – Rockpile

6 - Kingston, ON - Overtime Sports Bar

10 – Rimouski – Bar Le Match

11 – Moncton, NB – Le Coude

12 – Halifax, NS – Gus Pub

14 – Jonquiere, QC – Salle des 4 Barils

15 – Quebec City, QC – L’Anti

16 – Trois-Rivieres, QC – Le Stage

17 – Gatineau, QC – Le Minotaure

18 – Rouyn, QC – Petit Theater

20 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

22 – Saskatoon, SK – Vangelis

23 – Edmonton, AB – Brixx

24 – Prince George, BC – The Generator

25 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

26 – Kamloops, BC – The Dirty Jersey

28 – Calgary, AB – Palamino

29 – Regina, SK – The Exchange

30 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

The band has issued the following statement:

"In almost 10 years of touring The Agonist has yet to plot a full Canadian tour. We get asked all the time by fans and this year we said it's about time eh! Although we have played most Canadian cities at one point or another it was always sporadic and often as a support. We're really happy to finally give a proper headline show to all our Canadian brothers and sisters across the country."