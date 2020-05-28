THE AGONIST Drops New Music Video For “In Vertigo” Featuring Fan Footage

September 2019 saw melodic death metal juggernaut, The Agonist, release their sixth studio album, Orphans, via Rodeostar Records. With Orphans the band delivered their most extreme, melodic, and larger-than-life sounding record to date.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Agonist chose to connect with their fans in a unique way - teaming up to create their brand new music video for the song “In Vertigo.” Watch the clip below.

Guitarist Danny Marino explains how the idea for the video came about: “After sitting at home, toughing out this quarantine, the band started discussing how we can interact with our fans in different ways. We had this idea to ask our fans to send us footage of themselves rocking out to our song 'In Vertigo'. We asked them to not be shy and be creative with their submissions, ‘cause there are many ways to be metal! We knew that people would be eager to participate because throughout the years of meet and greets, we have come to know just how dedicated our fans have become, and we were not disappointed in the least! You guys rule!”