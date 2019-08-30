THE AGONIST Launch Teaser Video For Title Track Of Upcoming Orphans Album

Montreal-based extreme metal juggernaut, The Agonist, will release their new album, Orphans, on September 20 via Rodeostar Records. Pre-order the album here.

A teaser video for the album's title track can be seen below:

Says vocalist Vicky Psarakis: "When I heard the first instrumentals for Orphans, I was a bit shocked and confused. The music was really dark and heavier than anything we've done in previous albums and I wasn't quite sure how I'd be able to match that emotion. But then you know all it took was writing one full song to get the ball rolling and 2-3 months later everything was done!

"With every new album, we love to experiment and dip our toes into new territory, but there's also a lot of elements here that are reminiscent of the earlier days. You can expect a lot of hard hitting, fast-paced madness and many many blast beats! Vocally, there's a wide range of styles, some of which I tried out for the first time, and the lyrics are mostly inspired from horror stories and real-life tragedies. Events that I felt a lot of people can relate to.

"Orphans is my third album with The Agonist and I can't wait to show the world what we created! We're excited to finally share the first taste with all of you... Get ready for 'In Vertigo'!"

Since the band's formation in 2004, The Agonist quickly established themselves as the torchbearers of a new generation in extreme modern metal. On their sixth studio album, Orphans, The Agonist have unleashed a true monster feeding on melodic death metal and almost rocking moments. In between beautifully anthemic metal sound walls, pounding grooves and fierce riffs, charismatic front vocalist Vicky Psarakis showcases her impressive range that covers everything from rock diva all the way to sick death metal growls. The result is a flickering, iridescent and varied masterpiece nestled in between sheer brutality and melodic frailty - simply incomparable!

Orphans tracklisting:

"In Vertigo"



"As One We Survive"



"The Gift Of Silence"



"Blood As My Guide"



"Mr. Cold"



"Dust To Dust"



"A Devil Made Me Do It"



"The Killing I"



"Orphans"



"Burn it All Down"

"Blood As My Guide" teaser #1:

"Blood As My Guide" teaser #2:

"Mr. Cold" teaser:

"Burn It All Down" video:

"In Vertigo" video: