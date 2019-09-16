THE AGONIST - Orphans Track-By-Track, Part 1; Video

Montreal-based extreme metal juggernaut, The Agonist, will release their new album, Orphans, on September 20 via Rodeostar Records. Pre-order Orphans here, and watch a first track-by-track video below.

On their sixth studio album, the band created a wild metal beast that feeds on melodic death metal and rock-tinged moments. In between beautifully anthemic sound walls, pounding grooves and fierce riffs, frontwoman Vicky Psarakis showcases her impressive and diverse range that evokes both rock diva and death metal maven vibes.

Orphans tracklisting:

"In Vertigo"

"As One We Survive"

"The Gift Of Silence"

"Blood As My Guide"

"Mr. Cold"

"Dust To Dust"

"A Devil Made Me Do It"

"The Killing I"

"Orphans"

"Burn it All Down"

"As One We Survive" video:

"Burn It All Down" video:

"In Vertigo" video:

The Agonist will play a string of Canadian album release shows this month

September

18 - Gatineau, QC - Minotaure

19 - Kingston, ON - Overtime Sports Bar

20 - Quebec City, QC - Source De La Martiniere

21 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

22 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.