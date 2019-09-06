THE AGONIST Premier "As One We Survive!" Music Video

Montreal-based extreme metal juggernaut, The Agonist, will release their new album, Orphans, on September 20 via Rodeostar Records. Pre-order Orphans here.

On their sixth studio album, the band created a wild metal beast that feeds on melodic death metal and rock-tinged moments. In between beautifully anthemic sound walls, pounding grooves and fierce riffs, frontwoman Vicky Psarakis showcases her impressive and diverse range that evokes both rock diva and death metal maven vibes.

Today we get to hear another strong-as-steel track - the ultimate anthem for the metalhead scene - "As One We Survive!"

“The first lyrics for 'As One We Survive' were written at a very trying time for the band,” The Agonist explains. We had been on the road a long time and we were flying and playing every day and it was one of those tours where everything that could go wrong would go wrong as many bands know about. Also, the lack of food and sleep was much worse than even your usual tour. On top of this the band had recently got some very bad news. We didn't break, we didn't give up. We stuck together, picked each other up and overcame all the obstacles on the tour and off. The chaos and brutality of the instrumental seemed a perfect fit for these lyrics. We couldn't be happier with the response so far for Orphans and hope you enjoy the next chapter - As One We Survive!”

Check out the video for "As One We Survive" below.

Orphans tracklisting:

"In Vertigo"

"As One We Survive"

"The Gift Of Silence"

"Blood As My Guide"

"Mr. Cold"

"Dust To Dust"

"A Devil Made Me Do It"

"The Killing I"

"Orphans"

"Burn it All Down"

"As One We Survive" video:

"Burn It All Down" video:

"In Vertigo" video:

The Agonist will play a string of Canadian album release shows in September:

September

18 - Gatineau, QC - Minotaure

19 - Kingston, ON - Overtime Sports Bar

20 - Quebec City, QC - Source De La Martiniere

21 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

22 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.