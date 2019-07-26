THE AGONIST Premier "Burn It All Down" Music Video

Montreal-based extreme metal juggernaut, The Agonist, will release their new album, Orphans, on September 20 via Rodeostar Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the song "Burn It All Down" below.

Says Chris Kells, The Agonist bassist and video director: "When the band had first decided to make 'Burn It All Down' a music video, naturally I knew exactly what I wanted to do. I knew I wanted to make a high intensity video that portrayed Vicky's anger in delivering the lyrics, all while a blazing inferno is happening behind the band. It wasn't an easy task to make happen! I thought I had it all figured out with my video team but none of us had ever done a fire shoot before. Normally we take our time in setting up the lighting and over analyzing the shots to make sure what works best in the moment. There was absolutely no time for that. Once we lit the fire It was a a race right till the end to make sure we kept it blazing and high all while trying to get every one of our scheduled shots in. In the end everything worked out, we didn't burn down a field, nobody got hurt, just singed, and we all hustled to make sure we got everything done that was needed."

Says vocalist Vicky Psarakis: "When I heard the first instrumentals for Orphans, I was a bit shocked and confused. The music was really dark and heavier than anything we've done in previous albums and I wasn't quite sure how I'd be able to match that emotion. But then you know all it took was writing one full song to get the ball rolling and 2-3 months later everything was done!

"With every new album, we love to experiment and dip our toes into new territory, but there's also a lot of elements here that are reminiscent of the earlier days. You can expect a lot of hard hitting, fast-paced madness and many many blast beats! Vocally, there's a wide range of styles, some of which I tried out for the first time, and the lyrics are mostly inspired from horror stories and real-life tragedies. Events that I felt a lot of people can relate to.

"Orphans is my third album with The Agonist and I can't wait to show the world what we created! We're excited to finally share the first taste with all of you... Get ready for 'In Vertigo'!"

Since the band's formation in 2004, The Agonist quickly established themselves as the torchbearers of a new generation in extreme modern metal. On their sixth studio album, Orphans, The Agonist have unleashed a true monster feeding on melodic death metal and almost rocking moments. In between beautifully anthemic metal sound walls, pounding grooves and fierce riffs, charismatic front vocalist Vicky Psarakis showcases her impressive range that covers everything from rock diva all the way to sick death metal growls. The result is a flickering, iridescent and varied masterpiece nestled in between sheer brutality and melodic frailty - simply incomparable!

Orphans tracklisting:

"In Vertigo"

"As One We Survive"

"The Gift Of Silence"

"Blood As My Guide"

"Mr. Cold"

"Dust To Dust"

"A Devil Made Me Do It"

"The Killing I"

"Orphans"

"Burn it All Down"

"In Vertigo" video: