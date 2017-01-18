THE AGONIST Premier “Take Me To Church” Music Video

The Agonist released their latest album and Napalm Records debut, Five, this past September. The record, which was met with global critical acclaim featured The Agonist's own special take on the chart topping Hozier single, "Take Me To Church". Today the band presents the video for the song.

“It was fun to record a cover of a song that is so different from our material. Even though it is not metal at all, the song itself is very dark and meaningful. That's why we felt it could be really interesting as a more upbeat Agonist song. I'm happy that we were able to keep some elements while drastically altering others. We're also really pumped to be getting back out on the road in February with DevilDriver, Death Angel and Winds of Plague,” says guitarist Danny Marino.

The Agonist return to the road this February alongside Napalm Records label mates DevilDriver, as well as Death Angel, Winds of Plague and Azreal. The tour starts February 8th in Santa Ana, CA and runs through March 5th in Seattle, WA. A complete list of dates can be found below.

February

8 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

12 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

14 - Chicago, IL - Portage Theater

15 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theater

16 - Montreal, QC - Corona

17 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

18 - Reading, PA - Reverb

19 - Patchogue, NY - Emporium

20 - Baltimore, MD - SoundStage

21 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

24 - McAllen, TX - Sofie's

25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

26 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

28 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

March

1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

5 - Seattle, WA - Studio 7