THE AGONIST Release “The Raven Eyes” Music Video; Canadian Headline Tour Starts August 4th

As The Agonist get ready to hit the road, the band has released a video for their song "The Raven Eyes". The song is taken from their Napalm Records debut, Five, which was released late last year. Watch the video for "The Raven Eyes" below.

Guitarist Danny Marino speaks about the song and video, "Writing this was a departure for Vicky and I but it may have been one of the most rewarding as songwriters. It allowed us to explore sounds and emotions we've always wanted to but could never quite get to in a metal setting. Also, working with Igor Khoroshev (Yes) really helped bring out the full depth of Vicky's piano and string arrangements. The lyrics were originally inspired by stories of the renaissance plague doctors. FTB Visuals was able to take these themes and create a modern world storyline with an equally dark overtone that captured the painful emotions in the song."

The band is currently preparing for their first ever headline Canadian tour. The tour starts August 4th in Montreal, QC and runs through August 29th in Regina, SK. A complete list of dates can be found below.





August

4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

5 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

6 - Kingston, ON - Overtime Sports Bar

10 - Rimouski - Bar Le Match

11 - Moncton, NB - Le Coude

12 - Halifax, NS - Gus Pub

14 - Jonquiere, QC - Salle des 4 Barils

15 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti

16 - Trois-Rivieres, QC - Le Stage

17 - Gatineau, QC - Le Minotaure

18 - Rouyn, QC - Petit Theater

20 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

22 - Saskatoon, SK - Vangelis

23 - Edmonton, AB - Brixx

24 - Prince George, BC - The Generator

25 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

26 - Kamloops, BC - The Dirty Jersey

28 - Calgary, AB - Palamino

29 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

30 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

(Photo - FAYA)