THE AGONIST Reveal “The Gift Of Silence” Video

September 2019 saw melodic death metal juggernaut, The Agonist, release their sixth studio album, Orphans, via Rodeostar Records.

Today, The Agonist has shared a brand new music video for the fierce track, “The Gift Of Silence”.

On their sixth studio album, the band created a wild metal beast that feeds on melodic death metal and rock-tinged moments. In between beautifully anthemic sound walls, pounding grooves and fierce riffs, frontwoman Vicky Psarakis showcases her impressive and diverse range that evokes both rock diva and death metal maven vibes.

"As One We Survive" video:

"Burn It All Down" video:

"In Vertigo" video:

The Agonist will play a string of Canadian album release shows this month:

September

18 - Gatineau, QC - Minotaure

19 - Kingston, ON - Overtime Sports Bar

20 - Quebec City, QC - Source De La Martiniere

21 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

22 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.