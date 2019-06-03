THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS Covers BRING ME THE HORIZON's "Shadow Moses" (Video)

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis, who gained a large YouTube following for her vocal covers prior to joining the band, has finally posted a new cover. She has issued the following update:

"Hi YouTube, I'm back!

It's been about 4 years since my last upload, so I just wanted to thank you all for your ongoing support. Reading your comments and messages made me want to start doing this again! Felt appropriate to start with a song with screaming in it, since I do it for a living. Let's get the ball rolling and pop out more and more covers, huh?

Big thanks to videographer extraordinaire Chris Kells / FTB Visuals for filming this one. Vocal tracking/mixing & video edit done by yours truly."

Check out previous covers by Vicky below.