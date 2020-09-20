THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS Covers IN FLAMES' "Only For The Weak" (Video)

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis has checked in with the following update:

"Aaaand it's out! Check out my cover of 'Only For The Weak' by In Flames!

I first heard this song over half of my life ago. Clayman was one of the albums that I blasted on repeat as a teenager and a big reason for me getting into death metal! Really happy to have worked with Quentin Cornet on this one. He did an excellent job on recording and mixing the entire track!

This is just the beginning of much more to come!"

September 2019 saw melodic death metal juggernaut, The Agonist, release their sixth studio album, Orphans, via Rodeostar Records. With Orphans the band delivered their most extreme, melodic, and larger-than-life sounding record to date.

The band recently unveiled the video for the title track of Orphans. Filmed in haunting black and white, the video dances between striking, dramatic and abstract images of frontwoman Vicky Psarakis as she delivers the eerie message of the track: “The story behind 'Orphans' was inspired by the novel, We Have Always Lived In The Castle, by Shirley Jackson. It emphasizes the feeling of "not belonging" and the social and physical isolation that comes as a result of that. Even though we've all felt like outcasts at some point in our lives, it's important to remember that we're never truly alone and that there's always someone there for you. We're all "orphans", but we're in this life together.”

