THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS Posts Vocal Cover Of QUEEN Classic "The Show Must Go On" (Video)

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis has checked in with the following:

"Going back in time, to one of the greatest bands in history. 'The Show Must Go On' is one of my favorite songs of all time. I remember singing this in cover bands when I was younger and thinking that I need to record it one day."

September 2019 saw melodic death metal juggernaut, The Agonist, release their sixth studio album, Orphans, via Rodeostar Records. They recently shared a brand new music video for the fierce track, “The Gift Of Silence”.

On their sixth studio album, the band created a wild metal beast that feeds on melodic death metal and rock-tinged moments. In between beautifully anthemic sound walls, pounding grooves and fierce riffs, frontwoman Vicky Psarakis showcases her impressive and diverse range that evokes both rock diva and death metal maven vibes.

"As One We Survive" video:

"Burn It All Down" video:

"In Vertigo" video:

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.