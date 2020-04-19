THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS To Discuss Vocal Masterclasses Live Via Instagram Today

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis has checked in with the following update:

"Hiya! Tune in today (April 19th) at 12pm CT / 7pm CET, as I'll be going live on my Instagram account, @vickypsarakis! This time I'd like to focus on talking about my vocal masterclass, Beyond Vocals.

When I announced this back in March, I expected to be taking on more in-person lessons while on tour. However, with the worldwide situation and not knowing when tours will be starting again, I've taken on a lot of new students through Skype lessons.

I have to say a massive thank you to all of my students. It's an honor to be able to help aspiring vocalists with everything that I've learned throughout the years. I'll be going live to answer any questions you may have regarding the lessons!

So, tune in and let's talk vocals!"

Following is Psarakis' original outline for her lessons, posted back in March:

"Hello world! I'm proud to present you with my vocal masterclass, Beyond Vocals!

I'm going to be honest - it’s something that I've been thinking about doing for a few years now, and I’ve been putting the brakes on this idea for way too long. When I asked you guys what you thought about this, the response was so overwhelming I knew I had to get on it right away! So, let's talk VOCALS!

- What's beyond learning how to breathe correctly?

- What happens after you control your projection and you finally hit THAT note?

- What is the “X factor” that separates a decent vocalist from a phenomenal one?

As a vocalist and musician, I've often felt that vocals in metal have been perceived by many as the 'cherry on top' of a song, and underutilized as a result. Through my program, I want to be able to work with all levels of experience, starting with the very fundamentals of singing, and then diving into the topics that are seldom talked about.

If you're just starting out, DON'T BE SHY! All you need is a healthy attitude, an open mind, and the will to step out of your comfort zone!

If you're interested in participating, send your submissions to vpsarakispro@gmail.com (no dm's).

Please include the following:

- Your name

- A short bio of your background in music

- A description of why you want to sign up and what you hope to accomplish in the future (e.g., short/long term goals, overcoming specific obstacles)

- If available, a recent recording that represents your vocal capabilities

Every lesson will be adjusted to meet the needs of each student, so the more information you send in, the better.

I'm very happy to respond to any questions and provide further details. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY

Thank you!"