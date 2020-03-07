THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS To Hold Vocal Masterclasses On Upcoming FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Tour; Details Available

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis has checked in with the following update:

"Hello world! I'm proud to present you with my vocal masterclass, Beyond Vocals!

I'm going to be honest - it’s something that I've been thinking about doing for a few years now, and I’ve been putting the brakes on this idea for way too long. When I asked you guys what you thought about this, the response was so overwhelming I knew I had to get on it right away! So, let's talk VOCALS!

- What's beyond learning how to breathe correctly?

- What happens after you control your projection and you finally hit THAT note?

- What is the “X factor” that separates a decent vocalist from a phenomenal one?

As a vocalist and musician, I've often felt that vocals in metal have been perceived by many as the 'cherry on top' of a song, and underutilized as a result. Through my program, I want to be able to work with all levels of experience, starting with the very fundamentals of singing, and then diving into the topics that are seldom talked about.

I'll be kicking off this idea on our upcoming tour with Fleshgod Apocalypse in North America, but I will also be accepting Skype lessons from home. If you're just starting out, DON'T BE SHY! All you need is a healthy attitude, an open mind, and the will to step out of your comfort zone!

If you're interested in participating, send your submissions to vpsarakispro@gmail.com (no dm's).

*PLEASE NOTE*

Due to the and hectic and often chaotic nature of touring, the in-person lessons will have limited availability in each city. However, I will now be booking Skype lessons for when I'm back home in April.

Please include the following:

- Your name

- A short bio of your background in music

- A description of why you want to sign up and what you hope to accomplish in the future (e.g., short/long term goals, overcoming specific obstacles)

- If available, a recent recording that represents your vocal capabilities

Every lesson will be adjusted to meet the needs of each student, so the more information you send in, the better.

I'm very happy to respond to any questions and provide further details. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY⁣

Thank you!"

Tour dates with Fleshgod Apocalypse are as follows:

Tour dates:

March

16 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

17 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

19 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

20 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

22 - Brooklyn, NY - The Warsaw

23 - Quebec City, QC - Le D’Auteuil

24 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Corona

25 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

26 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

28 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

29 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

31 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

April

1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

4 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

5 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater