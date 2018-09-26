THE AGONY SCENE Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video
September 26, 2018, 23 minutes ago
This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of The Agony Scene. Watch below:
The Agony Scene will support Unearth on their upcoming North American tour, starts on November 2nd in Cambridge, MA and running through November 18th in Detroit, MI. Fit For An Autopsy and Traitors will round out the package.
Tour dates:
November
2 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia
3 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
4 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina
5 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
6 - Fayetteville, NC - The Drunk Horse Pub
7 - Ocala, FL - The Alchemy Ballroom
8 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's Live
9 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
13 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
16 - St. Louis, MO - The Firebird
17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
18 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick