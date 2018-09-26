THE AGONY SCENE Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of The Agony Scene. Watch below:

The Agony Scene will support Unearth on their upcoming North American tour, starts on November 2nd in Cambridge, MA and running through November 18th in Detroit, MI. Fit For An Autopsy and Traitors will round out the package.

Tour dates:

November

2 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

4 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina

5 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

6 - Fayetteville, NC - The Drunk Horse Pub

7 - Ocala, FL - The Alchemy Ballroom

8 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's Live

9 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

13 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

16 - St. Louis, MO - The Firebird

17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

18 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick