THE AGONY SCENE Streaming New Track "Serpent's Toungue"

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based metallers The Agony Scene have dropped another track from their new album Tormentor, out July 20th via Outerloop Records/Cooking Vinyl. The album is available for pre-order here.

"'Serpent's Tongue' was the first song we wrote after getting back together in 2014," said Chris Emmons, guitar. "Lyrically, the song is about individuals who give no fucks about deceiving or trampling on others for personal gain. The track also features a guitar solo performed by the one and only Emil Werstler."

A lyric video for "The Submissive" can be seen below.

"The song is about the abuse of power and trust," the band said. "More specifically - authority figures preying on naivety and using fear as a means to control and manipulate."

Tormentor is the band's first album since 2007's Get Damned (Century Media), which was preceded by 2005's The Darkest Red (Roadrunner) and 2003's self-titled release (Solid State).

The band will appear on the annual Summer Slaughter Tour with Between the Buried and Me, Born of Osiris, Veil of Maya, and more.