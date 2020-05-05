THE ALIEN BLAKK Frontman Appears On Arizona TV; Previews New Material

Joshua Craig Podolsky of The Alien Blakk has surfaced on an Arizona news broadcast discussing Quarantine Metal guitar lessons. Joshua’s current status as a session guitarist (Xzibit, Coolio, Christina Aguilera) continues in the industry and is heard in the clip debuting new material from the follow-up from the sophomore release from The Alien Blakk, Bekoming.

The new release (tentatively untitled) is slated for a summer 2021 release and features drummer Johnny Kelly (Danzig, Type O Negative) on all tracks.

Craig is seen previewing his new signature Paul Reed Smith, Alientone baritone guitar prototype. Check out the video here.