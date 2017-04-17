THE ALIEN BLAKK Frontman JOSHUA CRAIG Featured In New Lucasfilm Tribute To CARRIE FISHER; Video

The Alien Blakk frontman, Joshua Craig, is featured in a new clip released by Lucasfilm as a tribute to Carrie Fisher. The guitarist had his second encounter with Carrie Fisher just prior to her death and the footage from the encounter was capturedlLive and is featured in the clip from 1:40 to 1:48.

Joshua's first encounter with Carrie was on stage when he was called up to be part of a play called Wishful Drinking on Broadway, which featured a portion of the play devoted to Star Wars and was acted in New York.

The frontman for the elusive group also had Mark Hamill guesting a voiceover on the second release from The Alien Blakk, entitled, Bekoming. The group is currently putting finishing touches on their third release, to be issued later on in the year.

For updates and happenings on the group, go to thealienblakk.com for the latest.