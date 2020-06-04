THE ALLIGATOR WINE Premier "Voodoo" Lyric Video

Vintage rock duo, The Alligator Wine, have released a lyric video for "Voodoo", a track from their debut album, Demons Of The Mind, out now via Century Media Records. Watch the clip below.

The Alligator Wine take you to a psychedelic journey into a dark yet groovy space. Inspired by early 70s music, horror movies and fashion those two guys from the Black Forest pump out everything from creepy dark tunes to 70s disco grooves. But The Alligator Wine manage to merge their deep spaces and distorted grooves into super catchy and great songs that can spice up any party or funeral! And the coolest part: It's only two people and there are no guitars at all.

They just need a Hammond organ, a Moog bass, Drums and a lot of weird effects to create their unique sound. If you wanna hear the Kraut version of The Doors or some Led Zeppelin - like riffs played without any guitars, here's your chance.

Demons Of The Mind tracklisting:

"Shotgun"

"Crocodile Inn"

"Voodoo"

"Ten Million Slaves"

"The Flying Carousel"

"Lorane"

"Dream Eyed Little Girl"

"Mamãe"

"Sweetheart On Fire"

"Voodoo" lyric video:

Lineup:

Thomas Teufel: Drums, Vocals, Percussion

Rob Vitacca: Vocals, Organ, Synthesizer