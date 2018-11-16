THE ALLIGATOR WINE Sign With Century Media Records; Music Video For Title Track Of The Flying Carousel EP Streaming

Vintage rock duo, The Alligator Wine, have just signed with Century Media Records and present the title track off their upcoming EP The Flying Carousel, to be released on January 25th. Watch the video for “The Flying Carousel” below.

“The Flying Carousel” marks an introduction to a band that creatively fuses the old and new. With sounds that bridge decades, The Alligator Wine invite you into an electronic yet analogue world that peaks in incredibly catchy hooks and choruses.

The Alligator Wine throw you into a mix of psychedelic moog sounds, distorted organs and thick synth basses that fuse together in a fresh sounding danceable package. The electronic soundscapes that the band explores throughout this EP are solely created by analogue equipment that notably features an illuminated Leslie speaker as a centerpiece on stage and in the studio.

Jens Prueter, Head of A&R, Century Media Records Europe: “The White Stripes wasn’t the first duo in rock music and with The Picturebooks we already have one on Century Media Records. But I can’t think of too many duos even without guitar. Billy Joel’s short-lived Attila came to my mind who rocked really heavy on their only album in 1970. Jimi Hendrix was impressed by the Swedish duo Hansson & Karlsson and covered “Tax Free” from their 1967 debut. And The Alligator Wine transfer these vintage sounds with a heavy groove. It is not about the novelty of a duo as such but The Alligator Wine deliver simply good, unique music and are not afraid of taking risks. Hope you’ll like it as much as we do!”

The band comments: "We are more than stoked to become a part of the Century Media family! A label lead by passionate people that has released so many kick ass albums in the past! Our new single 'The Flying Carousel' is a catchy tune about losing yourself in a surreal disco somewhere decades ago! We all have been there: One foot on the dancefloor, one foot down in hell! Enjo!"

The Flying Carousel EP will be released exclusively on 12" vinyl and digital platforms. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Flying Carousel"

"Dream Eyed Little Girl"

"Reptile"

"The Flying Carousel" video:

Lineup:

Thomas Teufel - (Drums / Vocals / Percussion)

Rob Vitacca - (Vocals / Organ / Synthesizer)

(Photo - Bjoern Gantert 2018)