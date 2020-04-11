THE AMBOY DUKES And TED NUGENT Bandmate STEVE FARMER Passes At 71

According to Bestclassicbands.com, The Amboy Dukes frontman/guitarist Steve Farmer, has died at the age of 71. He and bandmate Ted Nugent wrote the classic song “Journey To The Center Of The Mind”, a #16 US Billboard hit in 1968.

According to an online report, Farmer, who lived alone, was a fixture in his Michigan neighborhood. When no one had seen him for two days, the police were notified and made a welfare check, and discovered that he had passed inside his home.

The Amboy Dukes, with Nugent on lead guitar, released their self-titled, blues-oriented, debut album in 1967, for the Mainstream label, with John Drake as lead vocalist. Farmer wrote or co-wrote seven of its tracks.