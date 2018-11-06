THE AMITY AFFLICTION Announce North American Tour With SENSES FAIL, BAD OMENS, BELMONT
The Amity Affliction have announced details of a new North American tour, which will see the band returning to the states for the first time since the release of their new album, Misery.
The Misery Will Find You Tour will find The Amity Affliction joining forces with Senses Fail, Bad Omens, and Belmont, with dates kicking off January 4th at Anaheim, CA’s House of Blues (see attached itinerary). VIP pre-sale tickets are available now with an additional Spotify pre-sale launching tomorrow, November 7th at 10 AM, ET. General on sale tickets will be available to the public Friday, November 9th at 12 PM, ET. For tickets and more information visit TheAmityAffliction.net or sensesfail.com.
Tour dates:
January
4 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
5 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
8 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!
9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
11 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater
12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
13 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
16 - Charlotte NC - The Underground
18 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
19 - Worcester MA - The Palladium
20 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
22 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater
24 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
25 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre
26 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
27 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
29 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
February
1 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (Grand Room)
4 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
5 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
7 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
8 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent