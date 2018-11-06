THE AMITY AFFLICTION Announce North American Tour With SENSES FAIL, BAD OMENS, BELMONT

The Amity Affliction have announced details of a new North American tour, which will see the band returning to the states for the first time since the release of their new album, Misery.

The Misery Will Find You Tour will find The Amity Affliction joining forces with Senses Fail, Bad Omens, and Belmont, with dates kicking off January 4th at Anaheim, CA’s House of Blues (see attached itinerary). VIP pre-sale tickets are available now with an additional Spotify pre-sale launching tomorrow, November 7th at 10 AM, ET. General on sale tickets will be available to the public Friday, November 9th at 12 PM, ET. For tickets and more information visit TheAmityAffliction.net or sensesfail.com.

Tour dates:



January

4 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

8 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

11 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

13 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

16 - Charlotte NC - The Underground

18 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

19 - Worcester MA - The Palladium

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

22 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

24 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

25 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre

26 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

27 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

29 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

February

1 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (Grand Room)

4 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

5 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

7 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

8 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent