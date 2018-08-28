THE AMITY AFFLICTION Release "D.I.E." Music Video

August 28, 2018, 29 minutes ago

Roadrunner Records band The Amity Affliction have released a video for "D.I.E.", featured on their new album Misery, out now. The clip, which concludes a three-part short film along with the videos for "Ivy (Doomsday)" and "Feels Like I'm Dying", can be found below.

Misery tracklisting:

“Ivy (Doomsday)"
“Feels Like I’m Dying"
“Holier Than Heaven"
“Misery"
“Kick Rocks"
“Black Cloud"
“D.I.E."
“Drag The Lake"
“Beltsville Blues"
“Burn Alive"
“Nothing Left"
“The Gifthorse"

“Ivy (Doomsday)" video:

“Feels Like I’m Dying" video:

"D.I.E." video:



