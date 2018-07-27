THE AMITY AFFLICTION Release "Feels Like I'm Dying" Music Video

Roadrunner Records band The Amity Affliction have released a video for "Feels Like I'm Dying", featured on their new album Misery, out on August 24th. Watch below.

The album is available for pre-order, with all orders joined by an instant grat downloads of "Feels Like I'm Dying" and “Ivy (Doomsday)”.

Written and co-directed by the band’s own Joel Birch, the official video for “Ivy (Doomsday)” marks the first chapter of a three-part short film chronicling a dark tale of three friends and their quest for vengeance. Additional chapters will be unveiled in the weeks to come.

Misery tracklisting:

“Ivy (Doomsday)"

“Feels Like I’m Dying"

“Holier Than Heaven"

“Misery"

“Kick Rocks"

“Black Cloud"

“D.I.E."

“Drag The Lake"

“Beltsville Blues"

“Burn Alive"

“Nothing Left"

“The Gifthorse"

“Feels Like I’m Dying" video:

“Ivy (Doomsday)" video: