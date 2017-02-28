THE AMITY AFFLICTION Reveal “Fight My Regret” Official Video

Roadrunner recording group, The Amity Affliction, have debuted the official video for “Fight My Regret,” from their new album This Could Be Heartbreak. The video, which was directed by Ryan Mackfall, is streaming below.





“Fight My Regret” is the fourth video released from the new LP and follows All F*cked Up, as well as the band’s two part epic laid out in the videos for “I Bring The Weather With Me” and “This Could Be Heartbreak.”



The Amity Affliction will celebrate This Could Be Heartbreak with a return to the states this spring for a pair of festival appearances at Monster Energy’s Carolina Rebellion in Concord, NC (May 5th) and Columbus, Ohio’s Rock On The Range (May 19th). Following, The Amity Affliction will return home to Australia for a massive headline tour with special guests PVRIS, Beartooth and Make Them Suffer, set to get underway June 17th at Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide, Australia. Furthermore, The Amity Affliction have been announced for this year’s prestigious Reading and Leeds Festivals, scheduled to perform Friday, August 25th and Saturday, August 26th. For details, head here.

Deeply personal and emotionally wrenching, This Could Be Heartbreak is The Amity Affliction’s most transformative and revealing record yet. Recorded by producer and longtime collaborator Will Putney at Melbourne’s Holes and Corners with additional drum tracking done at Sing Sing Studios, the album finds The Amity Affliction evolving their signature powerful and cathartic song craft. Both ambitious and grand, album standouts “This Could Be Heartbreak” and “All F*cked Up” are equal parts heavy and hopeful, fueled by frontman Joel Birch’s desperation which achieves extraordinary transcendence through radical honesty and absolute power.